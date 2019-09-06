PALESTINE — The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residents on the E. Side of W. Oak between Sheridan Dr. and Variah. The notice is given due to a line break on the E. Side of W. Oak between Sheridan Dr. and Variah. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. Water system officials will notify you when the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8483.