TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico that left her and a 16-year-old girl dead, authorities said. Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe told the Taos News that investigators believe Harris caused Wednesday’s crash and that speed appeared to be a contributing factor when she clipped the back of another vehicle, sending her into oncoming traffic. She then crashed head-on into an SUV driven by Maria Elena Cruz. Harris and the Taos High School student died at the scene. The responding emergency crew included the teen’s father, Pedro Cruz, the deputy chief of the San Cristobal Volunteer Fire Department. Authorities also have said evidence at the crash scene indicated alcohol may have been involved, though they declined to provide details. They were awaiting a toxicology report from the coroner’s office.

The Taos News reported that Harris, 30, had a prior DWI conviction in Collin County, Texas, in 2017 and had been ordered to install an ignition interlock device on her vehicle, according to court records.