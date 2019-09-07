HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge threatened Friday to subject some Texas officials to the same hot temperatures prisoners have experienced after a group of inmates accused the state of failing to honor an agreement to cool a prison that inmates said was oppressively hot. Attorneys for a group of inmates who had sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice allege state officials have continued to place “hundreds of men at substantial risk of serious harm” by failing to abide by the settlement. The lawyers say state prison officials have provided false information about broken air conditioners and temperatures inside prison facilities. U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison said during a hearing that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice had “behaved dishonorably” by appearing not to abide by the the settlement and wondered what he could do to ensure prison officials provide safe conditions.