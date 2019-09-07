Ohio teacher still plans to work after hitting $5 million jackpot
Posted/updated on:
September 7, 2019 at
3:58 pm
Oh! Lottery(NEW YORK) -- An Ohio teacher is now $5 million richer, but she doesn’t plan on giving up her career anytime soon.
Brenda Simpson won the hefty prize Thursday after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket. All of her co-workers had the same question for her, she said: “Are you coming in tomorrow?”
“I still plan to work, but I told my husband he can retire,” Brenda Simpson, a teacher with Head Start, said in a statement.
Head Start is a federal program that provides early childhood education to low-income children and families.
Simpson’s lotto luck dates back to 2016 when she purchased a ticket that entered her into the Top Prize Drawing round, according to the lottery. The game, Fabulous Fortune, gave players a second chance to win the top prize of $5 million in August 2019, and Brenda’s ticket was a winner.
Simpson can get a lump sum cash payment or receive $250,000 every year for the next 20 years, according to the Ohio Lottery.
