RUSK COUNTY — A Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy is facing a DWI charge after being arrested in Henderson on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Deputy Jimmie Candie was off-duty when he was arrested for DWI Thursday. Candie was arraigned Friday and bonded out of jail a short time later. Deputy Candie was suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation through Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Candie resigned from the Sheriff’s Office hours later.