SeventyFour/iStock(NEW YORK) — Canadian Bianca Andreescu beat U.S. tennis star Serena Williams in straight sets to win the U.S. Open womens’ finals on Saturday.

Andreescu, who is 19, bested Williams 6-3, 7-5.

“I’m worked really, really hard for this moment. This year has been a dream come true,” Andreescu said after the match, calling Williams “a legend of this sport.”

But she jokes that while Williams was a formidable opponant, her biggest obstacle to victory was the crowd, which was firmly in Williams’ camp.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I’m so sorry,” she said with a smile.

