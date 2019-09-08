Today is Sunday September 08, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man Reels in Rifle While Fishing at Texas Lake

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2019 at 4:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) — It’s not the usual catch of the day. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a man who was fishing on Saturday at a North Texas lake reeled in something unusual: a semi-automatic rifle. Police say the man had been fishing with relatives at Lake Arlington, about 13 miles west of Fort Worth, when he caught a Galil ACE rifle on his hook. After reeling in the weapon, the man went to a park in Fort Worth and called police. Authorities took possession of the weapon and now have it in their property room.

Man Reels in Rifle While Fishing at Texas Lake

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2019 at 4:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) — It’s not the usual catch of the day. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a man who was fishing on Saturday at a North Texas lake reeled in something unusual: a semi-automatic rifle. Police say the man had been fishing with relatives at Lake Arlington, about 13 miles west of Fort Worth, when he caught a Galil ACE rifle on his hook. After reeling in the weapon, the man went to a park in Fort Worth and called police. Authorities took possession of the weapon and now have it in their property room.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement