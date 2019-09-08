LONGVIEW — A woman known in East Texas as an unidentified person formerly called “Lavender Doe” officially has her name back after more than a decade. According to our news partner KETK, Dana Lynn Dodd was identified by DNA. This weekend, her family flew from Florida to visit her grave site and give it a new update. She now has a new headstone. The family wanted to thank East Texas, the DNA Doe Project and local law enforcement for helping them get closure. September 6th would have been Dodd’s 34th birthday.

“We wanted to bring everybody out and thank them as one for being part of Dana,” said Amanda Gadd, Dodd’s sister. “Embracing her, accepting her, and you know showing the love while we weren’t able to find her, they kept her safe and loved, so we wanted to thank everybody as one today.”