TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of Sept. 9, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. In Tyler, the contractor is preparing for a traffic shift for major construction to get underway soon on the FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway project between Gresham and Flint. Traffic will be moved to the east side of the roadway where detours have been installed on both ends of the project. Motorists can expect minimal impacts to traffic as trucks deliver construction materials. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/ for the complete rundown.