Today is Monday September 09, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

TxDOT Project Updates for the Week of Sept. 9

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2019 at 7:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of Sept. 9, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. In Tyler, the contractor is preparing for a traffic shift for major construction to get underway soon on the FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway project between Gresham and Flint. Traffic will be moved to the east side of the roadway where detours have been installed on both ends of the project. Motorists can expect minimal impacts to traffic as trucks deliver construction materials. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/ for the complete rundown.

TxDOT Project Updates for the Week of Sept. 9

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2019 at 7:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of Sept. 9, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. In Tyler, the contractor is preparing for a traffic shift for major construction to get underway soon on the FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway project between Gresham and Flint. Traffic will be moved to the east side of the roadway where detours have been installed on both ends of the project. Motorists can expect minimal impacts to traffic as trucks deliver construction materials. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/ for the complete rundown.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement