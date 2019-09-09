NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is going on a hiring spree. The online shopping giant is holding job fairs across the country next week, aiming to hire more than 30,000 people by early next year. Amazon is looking for all kinds of workers, from software engineers, who can earn more than $100,000 a year, to warehouse staff paid at least $15 an hour to pack and ship online orders. The company said all the positions are full-time and come with benefits. And the hiring spree is not related to the usual increase in hiring it does to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season. Amazon said the hiring events will take place Sept. 17 in six locations where it thinks it can find the strongest talent: Arlington, Virginia — where it’s building a second headquarters; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; and its hometown of Seattle. It’s calling the event “Amazon Career Day,” and set up a website with more details: http://www.amazon.jobs/careerday .