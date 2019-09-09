Sjo/iStock(NEW YORK) — A pilots strike is grounding British Airways flights across the globe on Monday.

The strike by the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, and could affect up to 850 flights by the carrier each day. The pilots are seeking a larger share of the company’s profits.

“We understand the frustration and disruption BALPA’s strike action has caused you,” British Airways said in a statement to its customers. “After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this.”

“Unfortunately, with no detail from BALPA on which pilots would strike, we had no way of predicting how many would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly, so we had no option but to cancel nearly 100 per cent our flights,” the statement continued. “We remain ready and willing to return to talks with BALPA.”

As of 9 a.m. Monday, more than 500 British Airways flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.