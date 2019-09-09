Today is Monday September 09, 2019
Volunteers to Help Build Inclusive Playground at Southside Park

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2019 at 4:06 pm
TYLER — In 2013, the Tyler Area Ambucs came to the City of Tyler Parks Department with the idea of building an inclusive playground. Shortly after, they began a fundraising campaign to make this dream a reality. The Tyler Area Ambucs raised approximately $300,000 and the City matched these funds through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. Construction started in early 2019 and on Saturday volunteers are invited out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Particpants can register to work the entire event or choose a shift. Registration is available online by clicking the link. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSevwzES8QcY799wmR0CykHBkdUx1l597KARZxUvhGaKS1qXbw/viewform.

Ground surfacing will be poured after the build with a Grand Opening in late October. For more information, please contact Tyler Area Ambucs at (903) 312-4925 or the City of Tyler Parks Department at (903) 595-7217. Information is also available on Facebook @SouthsideParkPlayground.

