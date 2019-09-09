KILGORE — East Texas Council of Governments’ Regional 9-1-1 Program announced the availability of Text to 9-1-1 service in Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Marion, Panola, Rains, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood Counties. Text to 9-1-1 is a service that allows citizens to send a text message directly to 9-1-1 for assistance in the event they are unable to make a voice call. Users can send a text as normal. In the recipient field enter 911, compose the message and push send. Once a text is sent, the 9-1-1 system will send an automated message asking the individual texting for the address of the emergency.

This starts the text session between 9-1-1 and the individual needing emergency help. Text to 9-1-1 services should only be used in an emergency situation when someone is unable to speak. Examples include when speaking out loud would put the individual in danger, or if the person is deaf, hard-of hearing, or speech impaired. Text to 9-1-1 also provides a silent alternative in cases such as a child abduction, active shooter or domestic abuse. When texting 9-1-1, you need to know your exact location and the nature of your emergency. Use simple language and no abbreviations or slang. If you are able, please call 9-1-1. It takes longer to get all the information when communicating through text messages. Currently you can only text 9-1-1 with the four major wireless carriers: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless. If you are in an area where texting service is not available to 9-1-1, you will receive a ‘bounce back’ message telling you to make a voice call.