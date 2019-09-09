TYLER — Tyler Police have arrested Phillip Jones, 51, of Nacogdoches for burglary and evading police in a vehicle. Around 11:34 a.m. Monday, police were called to the Super 8 Motel on NNW Loop 323 on a report of a man kicking in a motel room door and forcing his wife against her will into his vehicle. Officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle and located it at 64 West and Loop 323. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but police say the driver failed to comply, leading officers in a slow speed pursuit around the Loop back to the motel. Jones was captured, and the woman was recovered from the vehicle uninjured. Jones was booked into the Smith County Jail.