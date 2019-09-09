TYLER — The East Texas State Fair is debuting the GO TEXAN Market this year. Imagine a general store full of salsa, spices, sauces, honey, soaps, jams, and more, all made in Texas from start to finish! The GO TEXAN brand is managed by the Texas Department of Agriculture in order to promote the products of Texas agriculture. The GO TEXAN Market is one of only two GO TEXAN stores in the State of Texas. The original GO TEXAN General Store opened at The State Fair of Texas in Dallas decades ago. Now TDA and the East Texas State Fair are proud to bring the same concept to Tyler. The GO TEXAN Market will be inside the new Discovery Texas Building at the Fair. The 2019 East Texas State Fair kicks off Friday September 20th and runs through Sunday September 29th. For more information, or to get tickets, visit etstatefair.com.