Today is Tuesday September 10, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

States Led by Texas Target Google in New Antitrust Probe

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2019 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifty U.S. states and territories, led by Texas, announced an investigation into Google’s “potential monopolistic behavior.” The Monday announcement closely followed one from a separate group of states Friday that disclosed an investigation into Facebook’s market dominance. The two probes widen the antitrust scrutiny of big tech companies beyond sweeping federal and congressional investigations and enforcement action by European regulators. Nebraska attorney general Doug Peterson, a Republican, said at a press conference held in Washington that 50 attorneys general joining together sends a “strong message to Google.” California and Alabama are not part of the investigation, although it does include the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

States Led by Texas Target Google in New Antitrust Probe

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2019 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifty U.S. states and territories, led by Texas, announced an investigation into Google’s “potential monopolistic behavior.” The Monday announcement closely followed one from a separate group of states Friday that disclosed an investigation into Facebook’s market dominance. The two probes widen the antitrust scrutiny of big tech companies beyond sweeping federal and congressional investigations and enforcement action by European regulators. Nebraska attorney general Doug Peterson, a Republican, said at a press conference held in Washington that 50 attorneys general joining together sends a “strong message to Google.” California and Alabama are not part of the investigation, although it does include the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement