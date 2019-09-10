Today is Tuesday September 10, 2019
Van Zandt County Man Guilty of Child Pornography Violations

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2019 at 9:24 am
EAST TEXAS — A 58-year-old Wills Point man has pleaded guilty to child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas. James Joseph Veeser faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison. According to information presented in court, between January 2016 and January 2019, Veeser received child pornography via the internet, including three videos containing child pornography. A sentencing date has not been set. The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.

