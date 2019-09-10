Today is Tuesday September 10, 2019
Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2019 at 11:16 am
Adventure_Photo/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he had fired National Security Adviser John Bolton amid reports of conflict among the president foreign policy advisers over Afghanistan and other matters.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore......I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week," Trump tweeted.

Within minutes, Bolton tweeted that he had offered to resign Monday night.

Bolton was scheduled to appear at a White House briefing early Tuesday afternoon with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

