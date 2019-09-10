SMITH COUNTY — Smith County officials are looking for a man who they say ran away after they responded to a call about an assault. According to our news partner KETK, deputies were called to a residence on Highway 155 South, shortly before 7 a.m. Upon arrival, a man, described only as a 27-year-old black male, wearing blue shorts and no shirt, took off running from deputies. Officials say they believe they know who the man is, but are withholding his identity until positive identification is made.