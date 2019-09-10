Andrei Stanescu/iStock(SEATTLE) — Amazon is planning a nationwide job fair to fill more than 30,000 permanent jobs in the U.S., the retailer announced on Tuesday.

The open positions will be full-time, have full benefits and will pay at least $15 an hour, according to a press release.

Jobs “for people with all types of experience, education and skill levels” are available, and all candidates will have access to training, the company said.

Amazon Career Day will take place on Sept. 17 at the company’s second headquarters in Arlington, Va., as well as Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Seattle. There, job seekers will interact with recruiters to learn about opportunities within the company and how to apply for open roles.

“Amazon has created more than 300,000 new jobs in the U.S. over the last decade – and we’re proud to continue investing and creating opportunities for people across the country,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement. “These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning.”

Amazon will also begin hiring tens of thousands of temporary workers in the coming weeks in preparation of the holiday season. Those jobs will pay $15 an hour.

One of the largest retailers in the world, Amazon currently employs more than 650,000 people across 250 countries. More than 300,000 of those employees are full-time, according to the company.

