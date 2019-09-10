Today is Tuesday September 10, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

OSHA Closes Investigation into Brookshires Warehouse Death

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2019 at 12:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has closed an investigation into the death of a Tyler man at the Brookshire’s warehouse in March. According to our news partner KETK, Kasper Holland, 22, died at the facility in March. Initially the Tyler grocery company was fined with two violations. One of the fines was removed when documentation was presented that Holland had received proper training. Brookshire’s reached an informal settlement for the other violation for a fine of $10,608. OSHA closed the investigation on September 3.

OSHA Closes Investigation into Brookshires Warehouse Death

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2019 at 12:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has closed an investigation into the death of a Tyler man at the Brookshire’s warehouse in March. According to our news partner KETK, Kasper Holland, 22, died at the facility in March. Initially the Tyler grocery company was fined with two violations. One of the fines was removed when documentation was presented that Holland had received proper training. Brookshire’s reached an informal settlement for the other violation for a fine of $10,608. OSHA closed the investigation on September 3.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement