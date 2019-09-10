TYLER — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has closed an investigation into the death of a Tyler man at the Brookshire’s warehouse in March. According to our news partner KETK, Kasper Holland, 22, died at the facility in March. Initially the Tyler grocery company was fined with two violations. One of the fines was removed when documentation was presented that Holland had received proper training. Brookshire’s reached an informal settlement for the other violation for a fine of $10,608. OSHA closed the investigation on September 3.