CARLISLE — A student has been removed from the campus of Carlisle ISD after an alleged “hit list” was brought to the attention of school officials. According to our news partner KETK, the district was made aware of the information Monday night. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and the student was questioned. Upon completion of the investigation by school officials, the student received disciplinary action and was removed from the campus. Carlisle ISD wants to ensure parents this behavior will not be tolerated. They encourage parents to have a conversation with their children and encourage them to report anything suspicious that they see or hear concerning school safety.