Apple announces iPhone 11, takes on Netflix, Hulu with low streaming price

Nikada/iStock(CUPERTINO, Calif.) -- Apple is taking aim at the streaming giants, announcing pricing on its streaming service that is lower than Netflix and Hulu, along with details of their new iPhone, iPad and watch at the tech company's annual September event on Tuesday.



The event, which was live-streamed from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California, announced three new iPhone models and news of the company's video services.



Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the event with "some truly big announcements" and started things off with news about the app store, announced Apple Arcade and delivered news about the 7th generation iPad, Apple Watch and iPhone.



"Customers love iPhone and we keep striving to make it better and better," Cook said. "Today I am thrilled to share with you the newest iPhone."



The iPhone 11 comes in six new colors and features 6.1-inch liquid retina display, a two-lens camera, "jam packed with new capabilities and an incredible new design."



The dual camera system features a 12MP camera and an ultra-wide 12MP and supports 4K resolution video up to 60 frames per second, the highest-quality video ever in a smart phone.



The camera on iPhone 11 features night mode capabilities which will come on automatically to brighten photos and reduce noise.



The front-facing camera has also seen some improvement and Apple added slo-motion capability, which they said is perfect for taking "slo-fies."



Apple announced iPhone 11's starting price at $699. Also unveiled, the iPhone 11 Pro starting at $999 that comes in two sizes, four colors and has three cameras, and the iPhone Pro Max with a starting price at $1099.



Apple debuted the Series 5 watch which features a "new always on-retina display." The screens have been optimized for "times when you can't raise your wrist or tap the display," Stan Ng announced.



The Series 5 Apple Watch is also made of 100% aluminum and introduced a new naturally brushed titanium, custom engineered by Apple.



Ann Thai announced the launch of Apple Arcade on the app store, which she said will allow subscribers to find new games every month. Apple Arcade will be available to users in over 150 countries on Sept.19 for $4.99 per month and will launch with a one month free trial.



Cook then discussed Apple TV Plus and presented the world premiere of the trailer for "See," starring Jason Momoa.



Apple TV Plus will be available for $4.99 per month, Cook announced.



"We're excited to tell you that the first shows will be available on Nov. 1 and we'll be adding more originals every month," he said.



When you buy an Apple device, such as an iPad or iPhone, one year of Apple TV Plus will be included for free.



Cook introduced Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of worldwide iPod, iPhone, and iOS product marketing, to discuss the newest iPad.



The new 7th generation iPad looks a lot like the previous generation, but has a larger 10.2-inch retina display and will "take full advantage of iPadOS."



Joswiak demonstrated new ways to use photo and video editing as well as Apple pencil capabilities.



The latest ipad is made with 100% aluminum and pricing starts at just $329.



Apple also announced that it will reopen its 5th Avenue flagship store in New York City which has been doubled in size and now has an expanded public plaza.



The event was trending on Twitter before it even began, with tech fans hypothesizing about potential iPhone 11 news.

Cook shared a photo outside the theater of the calm before the storm on Twitter with the hashtag shot on iPhone.

