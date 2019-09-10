Today is Tuesday September 10, 2019
Bull’s Creator will Oversee Repairs After Vandal’s Attack

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2019 at 2:48 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – The artist who created New York’s Charging Bull sculpture will oversee repairs to the statue after a vandal damaged it with a metal banjo.The head of a downtown Manhattan business association says artist Arturo Di Modica plans to travel from Sicily at the end of the month to supervise repairs to the bull. Police say 42-year-old Tevon Varlack, of Texas, bashed the bull repeatedly with a metal banjo-like object Saturday. The attack left the bronze beast with a gash at the base of its right horn.
Bowling Green Alliance chairman Arthur Piccolo said Tuesday that the upstate New York foundry Polich Tallix has been retained to repair the statue. Varlack was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Legal Aid lawyers who are representing him declined to comment.

NEW YORK (AP) – The artist who created New York's Charging Bull sculpture will oversee repairs to the statue after a vandal damaged it with a metal banjo.The head of a downtown Manhattan business association says artist Arturo Di Modica plans to travel from Sicily at the end of the month to supervise repairs to the bull. Police say 42-year-old Tevon Varlack, of Texas, bashed the bull repeatedly with a metal banjo-like object Saturday. The attack left the bronze beast with a gash at the base of its right horn.
Bowling Green Alliance chairman Arthur Piccolo said Tuesday that the upstate New York foundry Polich Tallix has been retained to repair the statue. Varlack was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Legal Aid lawyers who are representing him declined to comment.

