SMITH COUNTY — On Tuesday morning Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Assault call on S. HWY 155 in Tyler. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene on foot wearing tennis shoes and blue shorts. A brief foot chase ensued with the suspect running across Hwy. 155 in heavy morning traffic. It was learned that the suspect, Tony LeMark Battles III – 27, had come to the residence and allegedly assaulted a disabled individual. When Deputies arrived on scene he fled to avoid being arrested.

A short while later it was learned that Battles had made it to near Old Jacksonville Hwy and FM 346 in Flint. Deputies responded to that area and were able to take into custody without incident. Tony Battles was taken to the Smith County Jail where he was booked in for Injury to Disabled with Intent to Commit Bodily Injury and also charged with 3 warrants.