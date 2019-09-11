PROSPER (AP) — Thirty new students are from Arizona, and nearly 100 moved from California. But the small town of Prosper, Texas, is expecting more growth — a lot more — so it built a $53 million high school football stadium outside Dallas, just two years after finally getting a Walmart. By holding Thursday’s presidential debate in Houston, Democrats are out to show the rest of the country they can finally win again in Texas, propelled by fast-changing suburbs like Prosper that are beginning to trend more liberal after decades of Republican dominance. But for Democrats, the transformation may not come by 2020. Although Democrats might finally break GOP control of the statehouse and are encouraged that five Republican congressmen are retiring, Texas is still seen as President Donald Trump’s to lose.