LauriPatterson/iStock(NEW YORK) — What’s better than spending all day thinking about, writing about and eating tacos?

Getting paid for it.

That’s now the privilege of José R. Ralat, a Dallas-based food writer who on Tuesday was named Texas Monthly’s first Taco Editor.

“José is one of the foremost experts on tacos in the state and the country,” the magazine’s executive editor, Kathy Blackwell, wrote in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him join our growing editorial team, and to share with our readers his wealth of knowledge about the amazing variety of foods that can be tucked into a tortilla.”

The magazine noted that Ralat has spent 10 years blogging about tacos and previously had written about the prized foodstuff for the magazine.

This is not the magazine’s first cuisine-specific position. Rilat’s hiring follows the appointment of Daniel Vaughn as the magazine’s barbecue editor earlier in the decade.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.