TYLER — A teen from Tyler is fighting for her life in a Dallas hospital and doctors believe vaping may be the cause. It began two weeks ago when Whitney Livingston, 17, started to complain about an upper respiratory problem. Her doctor told her she had bronchitis and early stages pneumonia. But within 24 hours her lungs had filled with fluid and she had trouble breathing. She was admitted to the ICU and transferred to Children’s Health in Dallas. Her mother, Jennifer Audas, says her daughter had been vaping for just 18 months and she thought it was a safer alternative to smoking.