iStock/powerofforever(LOS ANGELES) — Amanda Bynes has made an official return to Instagram, and proves that she really does know how to make an entrance.

The former Nickelodeon star has a brand-new hair color and piercing. Bynes, 33, looks almost unrecognizable — sporting neon pink hair and an impressive septum piercing.

And yes, the Instagram account is 100 percent real: Miss Bynes confirmed it on her verified Twitter. Her new IG handle? AmandaBynesIsReal. As of 2:00 a.m. ET, her new account had 46 thousand followers.

The Amanda Show star has been making a slow return to social media following a tumultuous few years that saw her treated for mental breakdowns and making social media faux pas, which she attributed to substance abuse.

Now, Amanda appears healthy and happy. She also seems to be starting over with a clean slate, having apparently expunged most of the content on her social media accounts. For example, her Twitter is down to three tweets.

Bynes has also disabled comments on her Instagram.

The actress had been on a lengthy social media hiatus to finish her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. She first tiptoed back on Twitter after a seven-month hiatus to announce her graduation in June.

