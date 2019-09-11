Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix(NEW YORK) — She’s only 15, but Millie Bobby Brown is going from one of Netflix’s stars to one of its producers. The Stranger Things star and her sister Paige are developing a drama called A Time Lost, based on their original idea.

According to the streaming giant, the drama concerns “a long-standing feud between two Long Island families,” which “comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.”

Calling the project “a labor of love, literally,” the sisters Brown said in a statement, “We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down.”

Netflix’s Vice President of Independent Film and Documentary Features, Lisa Nishimura, called the Stranger Things and Godzilla star, “an extraordinary creative talent.”

She added, “We’ve been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career,” and noted, “It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.”