TYLER — A 16-year-old boy was arrested by Tyler police on Wednesday morning after allegedly robbing a Valero gas station. Officers responded to the call at 8:11 a.m. after the youth asked for cigarettes, he then pulled a gun and demanded all the money in the register. He was arrested less than 20 minutes later on Seeton Street. Officers recovered items that are said to connect him to the robbery. A gun found on the youth was discovered to be stolen. The suspect will be charged with Aggravated Robbery. By law, because the suspect is a minor, his identity was not released.