Today is Wednesday September 11, 2019
Pilgrim’s Mansion Up for Auction

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2019 at 11:43 am
PITTSBURG — An East Texas mansion is going up for auction next month, and a well-known business titan once called it home. The home in Pittsburg was built for Pilgrim’s Pride founder Bo Pilgrim and his wife, Patricia. Bo Pilgrim died in 2017. Now his 43-acre estate — including the 18,000-square-foot home known as “Cluckingham Palace” — will be offered in a no-reserve auction starting October 15. Concierge Auctions will handle the sale. According to Forbes, the property has a listing investment of $15 million.

PITTSBURG — An East Texas mansion is going up for auction next month, and a well-known business titan once called it home. The home in Pittsburg was built for Pilgrim’s Pride founder Bo Pilgrim and his wife, Patricia. Bo Pilgrim died in 2017. Now his 43-acre estate — including the 18,000-square-foot home known as “Cluckingham Palace” — will be offered in a no-reserve auction starting October 15. Concierge Auctions will handle the sale. According to Forbes, the property has a listing investment of $15 million.

