(NEW YORK) — CBS All Access' adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand just scored an Oscar winner for its cast.

Whoopi Goldberg has joined the the limited series, which also just added When They See Us lead Jovan Adepo, Black Mirror veteran Owen Teague, Orange Is the New Black‘s Brad William Henke and Rescue Me alum Daniel Sunjata.

Like the best-selling 1978 book, The Stand is set in a world decimated by a super flu pandemic. Goldberg will play the 108-year-old prophet, Mother Abigail, whose messages from God help guide the survivors of the flu.

Meanwhile, Alexander Skarsgard is rumored to be following in his It star brother Bill’s footsteps as a Stephen King baddie. It’s been reported that he’ll play The Stand’s villain, evil sorcerer Randall Flagg, but CBS hasn’t confirmed his participation.

There’s no debut date yet for the project on the streaming service.

