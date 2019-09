The East Texas Food Bank and Main Event Pro Wrestling have teamed up in “The Fight To End Hunger.” East Texas Food Bank presents the “Brawl At The Brewery” on Saturday night at True Vine Brewing Co. in Tyler. ETFB says Admission is free with a non-perishable food donation. The family friendly events ultimate goal is to raise awareness in the battle to end hunger in East Texas. ETFB serves over 250,000 clients in 26 counties.