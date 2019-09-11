Today is Wednesday September 11, 2019
Finalists Announced for the 2019 TDAs President’s Awards Program

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2019 at 1:47 pm
LONGVIEW — Finalists for the 2019 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns. Longview has two finalists for 2019 awards. R. Lacy, Inc. is a finalist in the category of new Construction, and for Best Downtown Business, Oil Horse Brewing Company is also a finalist.

Winners will be announced in late October at the Awards Gala held in conjunction with the 2019 Texas Downtown Conference in Georgetown. For more information about the President’s Awards or other programs of the Texas Downtown Association, visit http://www.texasdowntown.org.

