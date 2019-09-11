Texas tycoon T. Boone Pickens has died at age 91

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2019 at 1:33 pm

Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit(DALLAS) -- T. Boone Pickens, a self-made oil tycoon and venture capitalist from Texas, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, according to his website.



Pickens died of natural causes at his Dallas home with his family by his side, spokesman Jay Rosser told the website.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



