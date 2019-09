TYLER — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority heard from several East Texans at a Tuesday night Board of Directors’ meeting. Safety, Preservation of natural spaces, and NETRMA making a good fiscal decision, were all common themes from the 17 individuals that spoke to the proposed extension through east Tyler. The Toll 49 Segment 6 Project is an initiative of NET RMA to explore projected route options for a proposed extension of Toll 49 north to US 271 .