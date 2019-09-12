Timothy Granaderos as Monty de la Cruz on “13 Reasons Why”; David Moir/Netflix(NEW YORK) — Before Timothy Granaderos was bullying the halls of Liberty High as jock Montgomery de la Cruz on the Selena Gomez-produced 13 Reasons Why, he made a cameo in the singer’s 2011 music video for “Love You Like a Love Song.”

But what you may not know is that his Selena connection goes back even farther than that.

“When I first started working in the industry I was a production assistant and I worked on Wizards of Waverly Place with Selena in it,” Granaderos tells ABC Radio, referring to the former Disney Channel series. “And at the same time I just started kind of loosely auditioning and modelling a little bit and I booked her music video independently of her.”

In the whimsical karaoke-themed video for “Love You Like a Love Song,” Granaderos plays a purple eyeshadow-wearing mariachi band member.

“I show up to set and I’m standing under the tree decked out in this like mariachi outfit and she walks off and she’s like, ‘What are you doing here?!’” he laughs. “And I was like, ‘What do you mean? I play the flute and I’m in this mariachi band.’”

A few years later, Granaderos came into Selena’s orbit again when he booked the role of Monty on 13 Reasons Why. If you’ve binge-watched the new season, you’ll know we get to see some deeper layers to Monty before he — SPOILER ALERT — meets an untimely end in prison. Or does he?

While Granaderos can’t say for sure whether we’ll see Monty again in the show’s fourth and final season, he does say fans can expect a “chaotic path to resolution” for all the characters.

13 Reasons Why season three is now streaming on Netflix.

