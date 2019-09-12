TYLER — Tyler Police received numerous calls of shots fired at Walmart on Highway 64 W. and Loop 323 just after 6:00 Wednesday evening. It was determined that there was no indication of any active shooter within the store. Officers requested that the Walmart be cleared of all customers and employees so that a thorough search could be conducted for any potential victims or suspects. Officers also conducted a search of a wooded area behind the store and found no evidence of victims or discharging of a weapon.

The only injuries that were reported at the scene were from personal health issues by customers or employees. First responders from Department of Public Safety, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fire Department, UT Health Emergency Services all responded to the scene to assist Tyler Police with the incident. Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).