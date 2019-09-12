ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart has been discharged from the hospital and being treated at a rehab facility following his September 1 car accident in Los Angeles, a source tells People magazine.

Fellow comedian and close friend Tiffany Haddish told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that Hart is “doing fine,” adding, “We’re gonna be starring in movies together. He’ll be back up and at ‘em. He’s already walking. He’s good.”

Hart’s Jumanji: The Next Level costar, Dwayne Johnson, also gave an update on Hart’s condition during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week.

“Everything is good,” said Johnson, before joking. “These things happen in life, and thank God he was strapped in tight to his car seat. …[H]e’s doing very well…l love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. Thank God, it could’ve been a lot worse. He’s a lucky man. I wish him the best.”

Forty-year-old Hart reportedly suffered three fractures that resulted in what California Highway Patrol officials described as a “major back injury” when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, in which he was a passenger, crashed on Mulholland Highway in L.A. on September 1. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

