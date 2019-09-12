Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Aunt Man and Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd was a real-life superhero to a couple of ladies he met on a flight from Calgary, Alberta, Canada to New York City on Wednesday, a source tells the New York Post.

Rudd, 50, was overheard by the fellow passenger chatting with a pair of women from the Philippines, who were sitting next to him, about wanting to visit the Asian country. Upon landing, the actor helped the ladies with their luggage and posed for some selfies with them.

“No one recognized him in the airport,” said the source about Rudd, who was reportedly dressed in a black baseball cap, a gray hoodie sweatshirt and jeans.

Rudd will voice an animated version of his Scott Lang/Ant Man character for the upcoming Disney+ animated series, What If…? bowing in 2021. The series, based on the classic Marvel anthology comics, explores alternate events and scenarios that didn’t happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.