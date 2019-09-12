AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Wednesday that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $801.5 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 8.5 percent more than in September 2018. Locally, Tyler will receive $3,828,592.89 up 10% over the month of September in 2018. Longview will get $2,678,445.29 up 2.58% over September 2018. Overall Tyler and Longview are up more than 5%, compared to this time last year. To compare other cities across the state, click the link. https://www.comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/allocations/sales-tax/cities.php