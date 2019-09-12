Today is Thursday September 12, 2019
Watch now: Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne take on Salma Hayek in ‘Like a Boss’

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2019 at 10:34 am
Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer is out for the girl-power comedy Like A Boss, and it looks FUNNY…and profane.

In the film, Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne play BFFs who create a trendy-but-struggling cosmetics company, which then is bought by a ruthless mogul, played by Salma Hayek.

She soon swipes their ideas, setting up the underdogs to take down the makeup giant.

Featuring plenty of NSFW language, the movie also promises some hysterical supporting parts, notably from Pose‘s Billy Porter, who plays one of the plucky pair’s employees, and Legally Blonde co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

Formerly called Limited Partners, Like A Boss opens January 10.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

