TYLER — Four businesses situated in Tyler and Smith County were recently burglarized and investigators believe those burglaries are all connected. The suspects are described as two black males- one average size and the other heavy set. The heavy set male uses a crowbar or sledgehammer to make entry. Once inside, they steal a large amount of tobacco products and escape the area within minutes. The suspects have their faces covered and currently there is no suspect vehicle information.

If you have information about the suspects involved in these crimes, you are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case. The following are the dates and locations of the robberies.

08/06/2019 Race Runner- 2216 E 5th St. (Tyler)

08/30/2019 Exxon Station – 19360 Hwy. 69 South (Smith County)

09/02/2019 Chevron Station- 12675 Hwy. 64 West (Smith County)

09/09/2019 Rite Track Valero- 1736 E. Gentry (Tyler)