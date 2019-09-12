TYLER — Smith County officials say they have seen a positive increase in Veteran service office visits this year. In 2018, there were 1253 in office visits. In 2019, the number increased to 1,482. The office has also aided veterans in filing 907 claims this year, compared to 720 in 2018. Officials attribute the uptick in visits to an initiative that the Smith County Commissioners Court and the Veteran Services Office held on how to better serve those who served. Smith County says that there are roughly 16,000 veterans across the county. For more information visit http://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/veterans.