Water vapor and temperatures that could support life found on exoplanet, NASA says
Posted/updated on:
September 12, 2019 at
12:36 pm
jamesbenet/iStock(LONDON) -- Astronomers have located the first planet outside our solar system containing water vapor and temperatures that could support life, according to NASA.
Data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope allowed astronomers from the Center for Space Exochemistry Data at the University College London to determine that the molecular signature of water vapor exists in the atmosphere of an extrasolar planet about 110 light years away in the constellation of Leo, called K2-18b.
The results from the data also suggest the presence of hydrogen and helium, and scientists believe that other molecules, including methane and nitrogen, may be present but are currently undetectable from the existing observations.
The findings were published in two independent studies, one published in Nature Astronomy and another submitted to the the Astronomical Journal.
