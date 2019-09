HENDERSON COUNTY — One man is dead after hitting power lines just outside of Eustace. According to our news partner KETK, Henderson County deputies responded to a call near FM 2329 and County Road 2857 around 9:15 Thursday morning. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, said the man was in a hang glider when it got tangled up in power lines. The Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Public Safety were also on scene. The FAA has now taken over the investigation.