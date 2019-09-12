© 2018/9 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved/Nikos Tavernise (LOS ANGELES) — Despite being an R-rated take on the Batman villain — one that doesn’t feature the Caped Crusader, to boot — industry forecasters are envisioning a heroic opening weekend for Joker.

Prognosticators say the Joaquin Phoenix film could make anywhere from $76 to $88 million when it opens October 4, according to Variety. While that’s not Avengers money, it would be one of the biggest R-rated openings in history.

The movie, which was directed by The Hangover series’ Todd Phillips, won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, and is riding high on nearly unanimous acclaim, including Oscar buzz for Phoenix, who plays a failed stand-up comic who becomes the Clown Prince of Crime.

What’s more, the film cost only $55 million to make, and the studio’s marketing strategy isn’t like big-budget comic book adaptations, meaning Joker could very well make its money back in the opening weekend, the trade reports.

