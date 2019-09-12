Today is Thursday September 12, 2019
UT Tyler Announces Record-Setting Gift

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2019 at 4:14 pm
TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announces a multimillion-dollar gift to endow and name the new Jasper Department of Chemical Engineering. Officials say the gift, from Jasper Ventures, is the largest in the history of UT Tyler’s College of Engineering. In a news release, university President Dr. Michael Tidwell says, “As a leader in the hydrocarbon industry, Jasper Ventures is the perfect partner for us as we build a world-class chemical engineering program.” Among other things, officials say the gift will establish the Jasper Endowed Scholarship Fund for chemical engineering students and the Jasper Endowed Chair in Chemical Engineering.

