ATHENS — A trial for an Athens ISD bus driver has been pushed back after a hearing in the 392nd District Court. John Stevens was driving a bus last January when a collision with a Union Pacific train claimed the life of one student and injured a second. Judge R. Scott McKee granted a continuance on Thursday following a brief discovery status hearing. Defense lawyers have filed an open records request with AISD and said that it would take time to go through it. Stevens, 78, was present, but remained silent during the entire hearing.

Stevens is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child. The crash killed Christopher Bonilla, 13, after he was thrown from the bus. The accident also injured Joselyne Torres, 9. Stevens was booked and released on $10,00 bond. Another discovery hearing is set for October 10 at 1 p.m. and a pre-trial hearing set for November 7. Following a hearing an attorney said that if the case goes to trial, it likely would not be held until 2020. The community of Athens has expressed support for Stevens, many saying he was also a victim.